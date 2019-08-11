Klein Oaks' Dwight McGlothern Sheds Light on His Recruitment Going Into His Announcement on Jan 4
One of the best in the state is still looking for the perfect college fit. Where do you think Klein Oak's Dwight McGlothern will go?
Check out last week's Chevy Spotlight on the 9-1 Katy Tompkins Falcons, who are headed to the playoffs for the 2nd consecutive season.
Cy-Fair wraps up a perfect 10-0 regular season and captures the District 17-6A title to earn the GEICO Team of the Week!
CE King wraps up a playoff spot with a 28-14 win over La Porte.
Dobie finishes the regular season 9-1 with a 34-0 shutout win over rival Pasadena Memorial.
Cy-Fair caps off a perfect regular season with a 41-7 win over Cy Creek.
Derwin Cooks rushes for 4 TDs as Elkins tunes up for the playoffs with a 51-29 win over Fort Bend Austin.
Lamar Consolidated wraps up a playoff spot with a 37-21 win over Katy Paetow.
Klein Cain earns the program's first playoff berth with a 21-20 win over Klein Oak.
Eisenhower overcomes a 13-point 4th quarter deficit to stun Dekaney 28-27.
Deer Park bounces Beaumont United 42-39 to head into the postseason riding a wave of momentum!